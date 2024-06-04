Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Acquired by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Anson Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,001,000.

IVOO stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.05. 24,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $103.42. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

