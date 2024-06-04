Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.37. 1,343,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.44. The company has a market cap of $389.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

