Varenne Capital Partners Invests $1.70 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Synopsys comprises approximately 0.5% of Varenne Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 34.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

SNPS stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $556.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $557.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

