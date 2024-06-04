Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.60 on Friday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Veradigm by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm during the first quarter worth $83,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

