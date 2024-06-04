Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.900-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.3 million-$951.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.8 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.90 EPS.

VRNT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,402. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $62,045.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,715. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

