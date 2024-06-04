Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,027,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,151,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,400,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $920,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $133,491,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3,782.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,974,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $149,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,434 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,113,596. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

