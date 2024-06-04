Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,249 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $470.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $323.02 and a 52-week high of $471.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.62.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

