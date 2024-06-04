WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Purchases 100,000 Shares

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$109,500.00 ($73,489.93).
The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This is an increase from WAM Strategic Value’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
