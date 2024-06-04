Wanchain Market Cap Tops $50.67 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $50.67 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00051057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00017466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000959 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,029,886 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

