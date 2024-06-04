Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Holdings Increased by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up about 2.0% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. 3,885,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,031,230. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

