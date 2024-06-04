Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $530.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.79), with a volume of 258938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515 ($6.60).
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.05) target price for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
In other news, insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.77), for a total value of £15,750,000 ($20,179,372.20). In related news, insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £15,750,000 ($20,179,372.20). Also, insider Neil Rodol sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.21), for a total transaction of £1,212,500 ($1,553,491.35). 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
