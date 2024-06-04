Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,493. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on W. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

