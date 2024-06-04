Wells Fargo & Company Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $41.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.65.

UDR opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.81. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

