Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.47. 6,300,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,425,047. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $535.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

