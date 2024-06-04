Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $20.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $901,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.61. The stock had a trading volume of 420,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,411. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $348.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

