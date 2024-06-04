Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.11.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $9.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $824.70. 744,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $751.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $707.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $510.57 and a 12 month high of $827.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

