Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.2% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. 3,171,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,461. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

