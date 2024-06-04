Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 247,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 499,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,750. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.65.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

