Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WERN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 994,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,178. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,050,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

