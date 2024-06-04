Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Loop Capital

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,786. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.45. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $248,355. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 338.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 181,141 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,492,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Western Digital by 16.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

