Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $637,373.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $637,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 96,363 shares of company stock valued at $14,563,612. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAB opened at $165.72 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

