Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.18.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on WAB
Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %
WAB opened at $165.72 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.