Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stake Boosted by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,882,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,843,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 416,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,090,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,118,000 after buying an additional 109,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $297.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.09. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.09 and a 52-week high of $348.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,145 shares of company stock valued at $21,431,319 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

