WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.62. 105,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 220,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 2,410.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

