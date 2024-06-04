Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.98

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 12431818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.31.
Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.
