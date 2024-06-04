Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,280 shares of company stock valued at $117,374,221. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.12. 3,601,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,681. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

