Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.79 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $189.20 million and $17.79 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for $35.77 or 0.00050738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,289,609 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,311,825.72925181. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 34.92479527 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1075 active market(s) with $20,004,435.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

