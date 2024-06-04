Wrapped Matic Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $125.38 million and approximately $22.13 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 175,922,576 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 177,139,905.13962734. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.70550089 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3299 active market(s) with $25,721,995.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

