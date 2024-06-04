X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.40. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock worth $116,003 in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 294,255 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 668,422 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $678,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 955,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

