Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Yum! Brands worth $57,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $331,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 121.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,367,000 after acquiring an additional 999,443 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Yum! Brands by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,045,000 after acquiring an additional 570,263 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 769,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,147,000 after acquiring an additional 434,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,485,000 after acquiring an additional 210,238 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $139.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.86. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

