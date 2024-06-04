ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 2% Lower This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $555,555.82 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00047640 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00038881 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00013483 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
About ZClassic
ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
