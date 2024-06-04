Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.8 %

ZBH opened at $113.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 36.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $1,730,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,366,000 after buying an additional 608,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

