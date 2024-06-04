Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2024

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $260.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $290.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $169.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.72. Zscaler has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -331.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

