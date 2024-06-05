121,999 Shares in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance

NASDAQ VRAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,777. Virax Biolabs Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

