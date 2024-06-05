129,196 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Bought by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,681,000. Everest Group comprises approximately 3.6% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.30% of Everest Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,271,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,273,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EG traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $378.64. The company had a trading volume of 51,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.69. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

