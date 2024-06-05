1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 471,700 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCNFree Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,039,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 4.77% of Tricon Residential worth $118,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Tricon Residential by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Tricon Residential by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tricon Residential by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tricon Residential by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

TCN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,633,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,687. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.39. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

