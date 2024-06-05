1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 399,995 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 395.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 399,995 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Boeing worth $130,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $960,397,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

BA stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,939,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,470. The company has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average is $204.26. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

