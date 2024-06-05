1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107,143 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $52,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $228,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,443,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,544,000 after acquiring an additional 104,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,719 shares of company stock valued at $13,625,632. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,871. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

