1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $67.57 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 403.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,490 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $67,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,656,725 shares of company stock valued at $559,670,202. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.12. 14,957,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,476,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $540.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

