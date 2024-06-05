1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $74.97 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 127.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547,664 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.49% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $74,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,366,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,124,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,793,000 after buying an additional 1,259,784 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 752.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 265,823 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 346,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 264,427 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 636,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 150,061 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. 513,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,473. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

