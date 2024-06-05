1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 346,924 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 346,924 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $106,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,425. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.72 and its 200 day moving average is $327.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

