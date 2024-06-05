1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Prologis worth $98,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after buying an additional 6,765,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Prologis by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,296,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,068,000 after buying an additional 723,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,402,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,561,000 after buying an additional 721,910 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Prologis by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,169,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,509,000 after buying an additional 717,172 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Trading Down 0.0 %

PLD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,143. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

