19,098 Shares in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Holderness Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Invesco Global Water ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $618,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

PIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. 9,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,175. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $286.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $43.54.

Invesco Global Water ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

