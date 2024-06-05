1,958 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,631,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,904,000 after buying an additional 225,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $718,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,783,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,889. The stock has a market cap of $632.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $142.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

