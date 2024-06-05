1,964 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after acquiring an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $7.42 on Wednesday, hitting $294.55. The company had a trading volume of 961,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.76.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

