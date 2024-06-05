22,701 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 310,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 147.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

