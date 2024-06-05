3,922 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.38.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

