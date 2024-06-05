4,250 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Stock Up 1.7 %

RBA opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.88.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,632. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

