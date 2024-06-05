5,123 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.55. The stock had a trading volume of 57,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.12 and its 200 day moving average is $167.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

