5,413 Shares in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Acquired by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Reliance comprises about 0.0% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Up 0.4 %

Reliance stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.44. 52,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,567. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.83.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

