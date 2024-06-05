7,274 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 299,827 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $29,558,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Illumina by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 275,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

Illumina Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 774,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.